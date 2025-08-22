Oldham add two more Salford Red Devils players to ranks

OLDHAM have swooped for Salford duo Ethan Ryan and Matty Foster as they continue to push their claims for a Super League berth.

The ambitious Boundary Park club recently signed experienced halfback Ryan Brierley and seasoned prop Jack Ormondroyd from the troubled Red Devils on contracts to 2027.

Now winger Ryan, 29, and backrow Foster, 24, have agreed deals for the remainder of this season.

Ireland international Ryan (pictured) has also played for Bradford and Hull KR while Foster came through the St Helens system.

“This back end of the season is big for Oldham. We are right in that play-off spot and looking to push towards winning the Championship Grand Final,” Ryan told Roughyeds TV. “Hopefully I can support the team and give what I can to push for that.

“I know quite a few of the lads having played with and against them, and you look at this team and it is full of superstars. Oldham have built a really good side this year and I am glad to be a part of that.”

Foster added: “Just walking around the stadium you can see it is a great set-up.

“I will bring a lot of energy and I try to base my game off those one percenters people talk about.”

Oldham coach Sean Long said: “These are two quality signings to add pace and power to our squad for the run into the play-offs.

“Ethan is lightning quick and a great finisher while Matty is still only young but plays like a seasoned Super League professional.”