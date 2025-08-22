Paul Wellens eyes top-two finish as chance to end poor records awaits St Helens

PAUL WELLENS believes that St Helens’ final run of regular-season games are the perfect chance to get his side in tune for the play-offs.

Saints have arguably the toughest remaining sequence of any Super League side, with this week’s home clash against Hull FC the first of four Friday games in a row against fellow top-six sides.

Trips to Hull KR (August 29) and Leigh Leopards (September 12) sandwich a home derby with Wigan Warriors (September 5) before their campaign ends with the visit of Castleford Tigers.

Saints have lost their last four meetings with both Hull KR and Leigh, while the past three derbies have gone the way of Wigan.

They have received many plaudits for a recent run of eight wins from nine, but head coach Wellens knows they need to show their best in the biggest games.

“It’s much harder to win when you’re coming up against the best teams naturally, but we’re going to be playing in the types of games you play in come play-off time so there’s also a real positive around that,’ he said.

“We’re pleased with where we’re at as a team but we’re very conscious that we want to continue to improve. The next month will give us a really good opportunity to do that.”

St Helens are currently in third, level with fourth-placed Leeds Rhinos and one point in front of Leigh.

With Wigan two points ahead but holding an inferior points difference, a top-two finish – and therefore automatic passage to a home semi-final in the play-offs – is in their hands.

But Wellens said: “I don’t think it puts any pressure on us.

“If you look at where we are now compared to where we are, there’s huge positives to be taken already.

“Winning five games is easy to say but when you look at the calibre of teams we have to play, that will take some effort. But we’re all excited about that challenge.

“Quite naturally, we have our eyes set on the teams above us and we want to continue to climb the table, but we also know a team like Wigan are not easy to chase down because they are the champions for a reason.”