Rowan Milnes on the move again to bolster Salford Red Devils

SALFORD RED DEVILS have signed Rowan Milnes on loan, after the halfback penned a permanent deal with Hull KR.

Milnes has spent the past three weeks on loan at the Robins, where he previous played between 2020 and 2023, without making a second debut.

Now he has permanently left Castleford Tigers, where he fell out of favour under interim coach Chris Chester – but has bizarrely been moved straight on to Salford.

Milnes could make his Red Devils debut tonight (Friday) away at Leigh Leopards.

It’s the sixth fresh loan addition made by Paul Rowley’s team ahead of the fixture, following a move for Bradford Bulls forward Emmanuel Waine.

Earlier this week the club brought in Leigh’s Jack Darbyshire, Wakefield Trinity’s Neil Tchamambe and Hull KR’s Leon Ruan and Louix Gorman.

Tiaki Chan, Toby Warren and Dan Russell are also in Salford’s squad, meaning they could match the nine loan players used in their previous fixture, an 80-6 defeat at Hull FC.

The club then failed to fulfil last Sunday’s scheduled fixture against Wakefield Trinity, with a 48-0 walkover score awarded.

It’s an unusual end to Milnes’ two-year spell with Castleford, in which he made 36 appearances.

The 25-year-old was already set to leave the Tigers at the end of this season, although his contract with Hull KR is also only for the rest of the year.