Oldham confirm 1895 Cup venue as Kieran Dixon leaves club

OLDHAM will be back at Boundary Park on Friday (7.45) to take on Midlands Hurricanes in the quarter-finals of the 1895 Cup.

The Roughyeds had been in a contractual dispute with Oldham Athletic Football Club over use of their stadium, and playing eight miles away in Stalybridge.

But they returned to Boundary Park for their Championship clash with Doncaster last Friday – and chalked up an eight straight victory, winning 18-10.

That run includes a 72-24 1895 Cup first-round triumph over Hunslet at Stalybridge.

Oldham signed a ten-year deal in 2024 for Boundary Park, which holds more than 13,000, to stage Rugby League for a third period.

Meanwhile the Roughyeds have released winger Kieran Dixon (pictured) from his contract by mutual consent.

The 33-year-old London Broncos product who has also had spells at Hull KR, York Knights, Leigh Leopards (then Centurions) and Widnes Vikings, is being linked with Salford, for whom he has appeared on loan this year.

Dixon, signed in 2024, scored 37 tries in 30 Oldham appearances, and coach Alan Kilshaw said: “His contribution to Oldham is something he can be immensely proud of, and something the club is extremely grateful for.

“He has found opportunities limited this season. Naturally, when you have quality and depth throughout the squad, good players can sometimes miss out on selection.

“Kieran has therefore taken the decision to look for new opportunities and secure his future beyond this season.

“He leaves with our best wishes and we thank him for his dedication and professionalism while representing Oldham.”