Castleford Tigers hooker Liam Hood could be forced to retire following serious neck injury

CASTLEFORD TIGERS hooker Liam Hood could be forced to retire following his serious neck injury, League Express can reveal.

Hood suffered the problem in the Tigers’ 24-14 win away at Wigan Warriors almost a month ago, and was hospitalised for a number of weeks.

After that fixture, the 34-year-old went to sleep as normal before waking up considerable pain, with doctors confirming severe ligament damage to the extent that they were surprised Hood had not broken his neck.

At the time, Castleford head coach Ryan Carr said: “It was quite scary and we need to make sure we get him right in that area first and doesn’t worry about rugby league.

“I’m pretty sure the feedback from the hospital was that the amount of ligament damage he had in his neck, it was amazing that he hadn’t broken his neck.”

However, the recovery period is currently indefinite and Hood could be forced into early retirement, especially with the hooker’s contract coming to an end at the end of the 2026 Super League season.

The former Wakefield Trinity veteran does, however, hold an option to trigger an extension in 2027.