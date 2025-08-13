Oldham forward signs new two-year deal

OLDHAM prop Ted Chapelhow has signed a new two-year contract with the ambitious Championship club.

The 29-year-old was one of their standout players in last year’s League One-winning season, his first with Oldham.

Chapelhow, who previously played for Widnes Vikings and Newcastle Thunder, has made 23 appearances this season but is sidelined for the rest of the campaign with a finger injury.

“I’m buzzing to be a part of this journey and to have another two years at Oldham is something I am very grateful for,” said Chapelhow.

“I have been very vocal about this being probably the best part of my career on and off the field.”