Tristan Sailor on ‘finding feet’ at St Helens and Jack Welsby dilemma

TRISTAN SAILOR believes he has “found his feet” now in Super League – and hopes he’s done enough to stay in a side soon to be bolstered by Jack Welsby.

Saints’ star fullback is closing in on a return after more than two months out of action with a knee injury.

It’s set to leave head coach Paul Wellens with a selection dilemma, because in Welsby’s absence the team have won seven matches from eight.

After a mixed start to Sailor’s first season in Super League saw him play at both halfback and on the wing, the Australian has filled that fullback role to good effect.

With a settled pairing of Jonny Lomax and Moses Mbye in the halves, something will have to give to accommodate Welsby’s return.

“I think the team at the moment has a really good dynamic,” said Sailor.

“The forwards are doing so well for us, we have Mo’s kicking game and calmness, and he and Jonny are really good defensively.

“I’m really enjoying just running the ball and getting set up by those guys at the moment.

“And we’ve got people like Harry Robertson, Owen Dagnall, Mark Percival and Kyle Feldt outside me, they make me look good.

“(Welsby) is a world-class player and he has been for a while. I’m just doing my best and staking my claim to the position.

“I’m sure whatever happens, Wello and the coaching staff have got the team’s best interests at heart. I guess we’ll wait and see.”

Sailor’s performances came under scrutiny in the early weeks of the season after his arrival from Brisbane Broncos but he said: “I think I’ve really found my feet.

“Super League is a different game to the NRL and there’s a lot of different subtleties to it.”

His form has picked up along with that of the team, with St Helens in fourth place after last week’s impressive win over Wakefield Trinity and ahead of Sunday’s visit from Huddersfield Giants.

Sailor added: “As a team I feel we’re progressing. We’ve had some tough competition – we’ve had Leeds twice, we’ve had Hull, we’ve had Wakefield who are in fine form. We’ve had hard games in there.

“We’ve had that performance (at Wakefield) in us and we want to continue to build on it.”