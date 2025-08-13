Wigan Warriors’ Matt Peet on Hull KR challenge, Junior Nsemba’s replacement, Bevan French latest and why he moved for Paul Deacon

MATT PEET has explained what challenge he believes Wigan Warriors will be faced with on Friday night when Hull KR visit the Brick Community Stadium.

It’s the battle of the top two of Super League on Friday and Peet believes that it will be a high quality game.

“They have won more games than anyone else. They are a good team,” Peet said.

“I think they are a well-balanced team. They have good, strong aggressive forwards and smart athletic backs so it’s a good formula for success.

“Both teams like to play the team the right way, they back the defence and both have got quality in attack.

In terms of player changes, Sam Walters will replace the injured Junior Nsemba.

“It’s too early to tell on Bevan French and Luke Thompson and more than likely Sam Walters will slot in for Junior Nsemba.

“Junior should be fine for the Wakefield game.”

Peet has also brought in former Super League player Paul Deacon as another assistant coach.

“I’m watching him do some passing work with Kruise Leeming, Brad O’Neill and Tom Forber so it’s another pair of hands and another intelligent mind.

“He is opinionated, experienced and a great character. It’s only going to bring positive things when you bring a coach of that quality to collaborate with the team.

“He knows the club, he has had time in rugby union which has taught him new things. He has worked with great coaches and players.