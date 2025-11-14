Oldham sign up Queensland Cup-winning duo

OLDHAM recruit Ewan Moore is eyeing more success in the Championship after winning the Queensland Cup with Burleigh Bears.

The 26-year-old backrower is one of two Australians signed from the Gold Coast club, with hooker Cole Geyer, 24, also heading to Boundary Park on a twelve-month deal.

The pair helped Burleigh beat North Devils 22-8 in the Queensland Cup Grand Final, then featured in last month’s State Championship showdown with New Zealand Warriors, who won 50-20 at Sydney’s Accor Stadium.

Now they will aim to impress with the Roughyeds, where Oldham managing director Mike Ford (pictured) has become director of rugby and is closing in on a new coach following the departure of Sean Long.

Moore, who spent five seasons with Cairns side Northern Pride before heading to Burleigh, said: “This is a really good opportunity.

“I’ve been playing in the Q Cup since 2019. Having won a comp with Burleigh Bears, I have decided I want to have a crack overseas and everything has worked out with Oldham, so I’m looking forward to getting over.

“I will get through a lot of work for the boys. I’ve met (Oldham scrum-half) Josh Drinkwater’s brother Scotty and played against (Roughyeds stand-off) Riley Dean when he was at Mackay Cutters.

“I have seen the club have been working hard and are very ambitious to get up into Super League and that is very exciting.

“I want to be at a club who want to succeed in all areas. Oldham went well last season and it feels very exciting to be a part of this.”

Ford added: “Ewan is a tough, hardworking player who can bend the line back and is an uncompromising tackler.”

Geyer, the son of former Melbourne Storm and New South Wales back Matt Geyer, has also played for Brisbane Tigers in the Queensland Cup.

“I am more of an attacking hooker and like to run the ball, attack the defence at their weakest and really play a bit more eyes-up rugby. You can’t do it by yourself and that’s why we all play team sports,” he said.

Ford explained: “He is a dynamic hooker who has got skill, pace, vision and toughness. These are things that excite me.”

Oldham have agreed a one-year contract extension with backrower Marcus Geener.

The 19-year-old was signed from nearby amateur club Waterhead before last season, and played once as he adapted to the higher level.

Ford said: “Now he understands what professional life is, we are going to up the ante with him to make him bigger, stronger and faster.”

Oldham had already signed outside backs Jake Bibby from Huddersfield and Tom Nisbet, the former St Helens and Leigh man who spent this year in the Queensland Cup with Townsville Blackhawks.