Sheffield Eagles’ Ryan Millar targets tries after lean spell and injuries

SHEFFIELD EAGLES winger Ryan Millar is ready to be a points provider again as his side seeks a rise up the standings.

It’s been a tough start to the campaign, with coach Craig Lingard playing catch-up after only being appointed at the start of December and having to deal with a number of injuries.

Sheffield suffered a fourth defeat in five league outings to date in Saturday’s 34-12 loss to Toulouse at the Steel City Stadium.

That came after the disappointment of 1895 Cup elimination at the quarter-final stage as Lingard’s side lost 36-20 at Bradford, one of Millar’s former clubs.

The 30-year-old spent the 2022 campaign at Odsal, crossing eight times, and scored the same number of tries for Widnes in 2023 before starting a second spell at Sheffield, where he totalled 54 in his first six-season stint.

Since returning, Millar has struggled with injuries and played only 16 times, going over just once.

“It’s good to be back in the side, getting a bit of consistency in my game and building my sharpness up,” he explained.

“I’m taking it match by match and building into the season, and it would be great to get a few tries under my belt and, more importantly, help us get a few wins.”

Sheffield have brought forward to Friday week, April 25 (7.30pm) from Sunday 27 their Championship round-eight home clash with Batley, where Lingard both played and coached.

Before that comes a Good Friday derby at Doncaster, the third meeting of the sides this year after Sheffield won 26-10 at the Eco-Power Stadium in pre-season and 50-18 at home in the first round of the 1895 Cup.

Sheffield’s hopes of successive final appearances were ended by Bradford, but their coach saw some good signs.

“Given the number of players missing, I thought we gave it a good go,” he said.