Oldham swoop for Super League-seasoned player

OLDHAM have taken outside back Josh Simm until the end of the season after his exit from Catalans Dragons.

The former St Helens and Castleford Tigers player was out of the picture in Perpignan and will now bolster the Boundary Park side ahead of the Championship play-offs.

Alan Kilshaw’s men were beaten for the first time in 17 matches when they lost 46-18 at Doncaster on Sunday.

They aim to bounce back at home to Sheffield Eagles this Sunday, then face a visit from leaders London Broncos.

Another home game, this time against Salford, and a derby at Rochdale Hornets complete the regular season.

Simm, 25, who spent a year in Australia with Brisbane-based Queensland Cup side Wynnum Manly Seagulls in 2023, had a number of options on his return to the UK.

He chose Oldham, who after a period of financial difficulty, have been buoyed by the takeover by a consortium including former players Terry Flanagan and Martin Hall.

“I had a bit of a look around, and when I spoke to Alan Kilshaw, I was really on board with signing,” he said. “Alan has a plan and I am really invested in that.

“It is a great opportunity to play in play-offs and try to win some silverware at the end. I will bring loads of effort and hopefully a bit of skill a few tries.”

Kilshaw said: “We have been looking for an outside back for a few weeks since we lost Iain Thornley to injury.

“It had to be the right fit for the club and a player who would add quality, and Josh brings those attributes and more.

“He is comfortable in the centre and wing positions and adds further quality to our backline.”