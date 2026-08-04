St Helens v Hull FC preview and 21-man squads

ST HELENS will hope to get their play-off bid back on track against a Hull side that have slipped to 13th without a win since mid-June.

After last weekend’s defeat at York, Saints sit seventh on 24 points, two behind both Leigh and Hull KR, who occupy fifth and sixth place respectively, with a real chance that they could miss out on the top six for the first time in the Super League era.

The Steve Prescott Cup is also on the line. A win for St Helens would see them claim the trophy for a third successive year, having triumphed 24-14 in the reverse fixture in April.

Interim head coach Eamon O’Carroll makes two changes for the hosts.

Rising star George Whitby returns to contention after undergoing knee surgery at the end of June, whilst young prop Matty Evans also returns to the squad after completing his concussion protocols.

They take the places of youngsters Tyler McGann and Alfie Tate, who both drop out.

Hull interim boss Andy Last has also made two changes following their defeat to Huddersfield, with Arthur Romano in contention to make his long-awaited return.

The French centre has been sidelined since the Good Friday derby defeat to Hull KR after going under the knife on an ankle injury.

Will Hutchinson also comes into the squad for the trip to the Brewdog Stadium, with Davy Litten, who has suffered an ankle knock, and Ben Johnson, missing out.

SQUADS

Saints: 1 Jack Welsby, 3 Harry Robertson, 6 Tristan Sailor, 8 Alex Walmsley 12 Shane Wright, 14 Jacob Host, 17 George Whitby, 20 Lewis Murphy, 22 Joe Shorrocks, 23 Jake Burns, 26 Jacob Douglas, 28 Jake Davies, 29 Alfie Sinclair, 30 Tom Humphreys, 31 Jackson Hastings, 34 Cole Marsh 35 Daniel Suluka-Fifita, 37 Billy Keeley, 38 Matty Evans, 39 Chris Matagi, 41 Jack Campbell.

Ins: 17 George Whitby, 38 Matty Evans

Outs: Tyler McGann, Alfie Tate

Hull FC: 2 Harvey Barron, 4 Zak Hardaker, 5 Lewis Martin, 6 Jake Arthur, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Herman Ese’ese, 9 Amir Bourouh, 10 Harvie Hill, 11 Joe Batchelor, 14 Cade Cust, 15 James Bell, 19 Tom Briscoe, 20 Yusuf Aydin, 21 Arthur Romano, 24 Logan Moy, 26 Hugo Salabio, 29 Will Hutchinson, 32 Lloyd Kemp, 36 Lennon Clark, 39 Ethan O’Neill, 40 Max Wood.

Ins: 21 Arthur Romano, 29 Will Hutchinson

Outs: 3 Davy Litten, 35 Ben Johnson

Referee: Liam Rush