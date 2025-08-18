Oldham to launch women’s team

THERE could soon be a new name involved in Women’s Rugby League after Oldham confirmed that they are to launch a new side, with Ben Marsden named as head coach.

Marsden, who has been involved in the game in and around Oldham for many years, will work alongside team manager Natalie Howarth to continue to build the club up following the change in ownership in 2023.

“There is so much talent in Oldham,” Marsden told Roughyeds TV.

“It has been brilliant to see this transformation for the club. The men’s team is growing, the club is pushing for Super League so now we want a pathway for the women to be in a competitive league as well.

“It gives a focus for the women to aim for a professional club, and women’s sport is really on the up and shining at the moment.

“There is real enthusiasm for women’s sport and the buy-in is good so I am really proud to have been asked to get involved.

“Our ambition is to give opportunities to the women in this area and wider area. Currently if the women here want to play professional rugby they have to go further afield so we are losing talent. Ultimately we want the talent in Oldham to be playing for the local club, and playing competitively.”

The club is hosting its first open training session at Netpar Training Centre on Saturday, August 30th at 10am, and Howarth, who is already a familiar face at the club, is keen to see as many people attend as possible.

“There are successful under 13 and 14s girls teams in Oldham and we want to build that pathway from the grassroots to the professional game for them,” said Howarth.

“We are encouraging anyone interested in playing to come down to the open training session and we see where we go from there. Just come and get involved, we will answer your questions – we are all starting together so don’t be scared.

“Come and be part of Oldham, be part of our new women’s team and be that inspiration for the young girls of Oldham. They need someone to look up to and it could be you.”