Brian Noble still looking to strengthen Bradford Bulls squad ahead of ‘tough run-in’

BRIAN NOBLE has revealed that he is still looking to strengthen his Bradford Bulls squad ahead of what he has termed a “reasonably tough run-in”.

It was the Bulls’ turn for a bye at the weekend, but the West Yorkshire side currently sit well inside the play-offs ahead of their final four games of the season.

Visits to Sheffield Eagles and London Broncos are sandwiched and bookended by home games against Toulouse Olympique and Featherstone Rovers respectively.

And Noble has acknowledged that his side needs to improve heading into the final block of games following a narrow 18-12 win over Doncaster last time out.

“The Championship is a wonderful competition because you play teams in six, seventh or eighth and you’ve got to be on your mettle,” Noble said.

“You’ve got to be ready and really show up. We’ve got a reasonably tough run-in now and I am looking forward to it.

“Where we’ve been, we can build a block of four games which can set us up for the play-offs.

“Nobody is going to come and give you anything. Sheffield and London will be tough cookies to crack away from home and then we’ve got Toulouse and Featherstone and they are standalone fixtures. We’ve got to be ready.”

Bradford recently brought in Chris Hill from beleaguered Super League side, Salford Red Devils, and Noble admits there could be new faces in the squad when they return this weekend following their bye round.

“Some of us don’t get a day off so we will be looking but only if the new faces go by the same criteria of improving the team.

“I won’t be bringing anyone in if they aren’t better than what we’ve got. We’ve seen a lot of buys and transfers across the league, is it panic?

“I don’t know, but there has to be a measurement of who you bring in.”