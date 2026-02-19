Oldham v Widnes Vikings match preview & 21-man squads

Oldham and Widnes will face off in what is likely to be one of the most consequential matches in this season’s Championship competition, with the match taking place at Stalybridge FC’s Bower Fold ground rather than Boundary Park because of the current dispute between Oldham RLFC and Oldham Athletic FC.

Nonetheless, the game has the potential to be a thriller, with both sides coming into it after having lost just once so far this season, in each case against London Broncos.

The Vikings lost 44-12 in Round 1, while Oldham went down 25-8 in Round 2, both games taking place at the Broncos’ Cherry Red Records Stadium.

Oldham defeated Salford 44-0 in Round 1, but then had a bye in Round 3, while the Vikings defeated North Wales Crusaders 28-14 in Round 2 and Workington Town 22-10 last weekend in West Cumbria.

Brad Day, recently signed from Halifax Panthers after that club’s demise, is likely to make his debut for Oldham.

SQUADS

Oldham: 1 Jack Walker, 2 Kieran Dixon, 4 Ben Davies, 5 Jake Bibby, 6 Morgan Smith, 8 Jack Ormondroyd, 9 Matty Wildie, 10 Owen Farnworth, 11 Matty Ashurst, 12 Ryan Lannon, 13 Adam Milner, 14 Cole Geyer, 15 Ted Chapelhow, 16 Ewan Moore, 17 Emmanuel Waine, 18 Jaron Purcell, 19 Harvey Makin, 21 Tom Nisbet, 23 Josh Drinkwater, 25 Sam Littler, 26 Brad Day

Vikings: 1 Matty Fleming, 2 Mike Butt, 3 Jack Owens, 4 Joe Edge, 5 Ryan Ince, 6 Joe Lyons, 7 Tom Gilmore, 8 Daniel Murray, 9 Jordan Johnstone, 12 Max Roberts, 13 Nick Gregson, 14 Matty Fozard, 15 Lewis Hall, 16 Danny Langtree, 18 Morgan McWhirter, 19 Adam Lawton, 20 Jack Bibby, 21 James Chapelhow, 22 Jordan Abdull, 23 Nathan Connell, 29 Jumah Sambou

Referee: Tara Jones

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Oldham 22, Widnes 4 (ChR16, 6/7/25)

(at Park Lane, Sedgley Park)

Widnes 10, Oldham 10 (ChR7, 18/4/25)

Widnes 62, Oldham 4 (ChR20, 5/9/21)

Oldham 18, Widnes 40 (ChR8, 30/5/21)

(at Bower Fold)

Widnes 52, Oldham 12 (CCR4, 23/2/20)

Oldham 6, Widnes 36 (ChR1, 2/2/20)

(at Bower Fold)

Oldham 14, Widnes 54 (CCR4, 31/3/19)

(at Whitebank Stadium)

Widnes 20, Oldham 22 (NRCR2, 13/2/09)

Oldham 28, Widnes 78 (NL1R16, 20/8/06)

(at Boundary Park)

Widnes 72, Oldham 18 (NL1R11, 9/7/06)

JACK HOUGHTON needs one appearance to reach 150 for his career.

– 2 for Widnes Vikings (2026)

– 128 for North Wales Crusaders (2017-2019, 2021-2023, 2025)

– 19 for Swinton Lions (2024)

TOM GILMORE needs two points to reach 1,000 for his career.

​​​​​​​​ – 570 for Widnes Vikings (2012-2019, 2023-2025)

​​​​​​​​ – 404 for Batley Bulldogs (2021-2022)

​​​​​​​​ – 4 for Salford Red Devils (2020, loan)

​​​​​​​​ – 16 for London Broncos (2015, loan)

​​​​​​​​- 4 for North Wales Crusaders (2014, dual-registration)

​​​​​​​​ (0 for Halifax, 2020)