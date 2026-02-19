Castleford Tigers: Four potential replacements for Blake Taaffe

CASTLEFORD TIGERS were hit with the devastating news earlier this week that new fullback signing Blake Taaffe would be out for the entire 2026 campaign after rupturing his ACL during his side’s 26-16 loss to Wigan Warriors in Super League Round One.

With Taaffe having only played one competitive league game for the Tigers, the West Yorkshire club will be given dispensation for 96 percent of the 26-year-old’s salary.

So who could Castleford replace Taaffe with for the remainder of 2026?

Fletcher Rooney

The obvious candidate would be youngster Fletcher Rooney. The 20-year-old debuted in 2023, registered a further three appearances in 2024 and then another eight in 2025 before suffering a season-ending injury early on in last year’s campaign. Rooney is highly thought of at the OneBore Stadium and he seems like the perfect replacement if Castleford are to look in-house for Taaffe’s replacement. It will also help the fact that Rooney will have been working on combinations in training with the new-look spine just in case he was called upon in 2026.

Zac Cini

Another potential replacement in-house, Zac Cini played some of his best rugby league in the fullback spot last year as Castleford endured a difficult season. The only problem with putting Cini in the number one shirt is he is currently out injured so it would be a few weeks down the line before the Australian would be seen in Taaffe’s jersey. The 25-year-old registered five tries in 22 appearances in 2025 and certainly improved towards the back end of the season. Though primarily a centre, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Cini given the nod.

Jack Broadbent

Well known in Castleford circles having spent 2023 and parts of 2024 with the Tigers. During his spell at the OneBore Stadium, Jack Broadbent registered seven tries in 36 appearances and played all over the backline, with the 25-year-old often saving his best performances as a fullback. It would remain to be seen whether Hull KR head coach Willie Peters would allow Broadbent to leave – if only on loan – given the fact that he is cover to Arthur Mourgue. However, Broadbent’s quality shouldn’t be underestimated and he needs first-team action.

Declan Murphy

Bursting onto the scene with Salford Red Devils in 2025, Declan Murphy was snapped up by Hull KR on a three-year deal from 2026 onwards. Of course, being behind both Arthur Mourgue and Jack Broadbent, Murphy has found chances non-existent so far at Craven Park. A loan spell at another Super League side – Castleford – would undoubtedly develop Murphy’s game further after such a promising start to life in the top league. The 21-year-old looks a real livewire and would add another dimension to the Tigers’ attack.