Ryan Carr reflects on horror Blake Taaffe injury and his replacement

RYAN CARR says he was “shattered” by devastating injury suffered by new Castleford Tigers signing Blake Taaffe.

Taaffe signed for the Tigers on a three-year deal and made his Super League debut in the 26-16 loss to Wigan Warriors on Sunday.

However, the 26-year-old suffered a ruptured ACL during the first half of that fixture.

“It’s always a blow when you lose one of your mates to a season-ending injury let alone one that is a key member of our team and our spine,” head coach Carr said.

“When you spend all pre-season forming combinations and as a new group that’s something we worked really hard on and it was always going to improve so it’s disappointing that’s hit a bit of a roadblock.

“I’m shattered for him, he’s such a good kid and such a good team person. We’ve go to look at what we can control which is getting him back next year.

“He is disappointed and upset and all the emotions that come with it because rugby league is such a big part of his life and always has been.

“We don’t love him for what he does, we love him for who he is and we’ve got his back through all this.

“We need to make sure his rehab is on point and we will see his best version of him in 2027.”

In the short term, homegrown fullback Fletcher Rooney will take Taaffe’s spot.

“With that injury, it gives an opportunity to Fletcher Rooney to come back into the team and he’s been learning off Taffy all pre-season,” added Carr.

“Fletch will get the first chance for it, he’s trained all pre-season in that position. He’s been spending a lot of time with Blake on and off the field.

“We’ve got full faith and confidence in Fletch.”