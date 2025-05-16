Oldham’s Jumah Sambou ruled out for rest of season before Hull KR move

OLDHAM coach Sean Long says he’s “devastated” for injured centre Jumah Sambou, who it appears has played his last match for the club.

The 23-year-old former St Helens player, who will join Hull KR on a three-year contract from next season, sustained a torn hamstring during the 30-18 home defeat by Toulouse and has been ruled out for the remainder of 2025.

With experienced outside back Iain Thornley also out for the season due to anterior cruciate ligament damage, Oldham have brought in French winger Mathieu Pons from St Gaudens, with centre Ben Davies recruited from St Helens last month.

It was Sambou’s first game back following a seven-match ban for biting, and Long said: “He’s come back from that suspension and now he is going to miss the rest of the season.

“I feel for Jumah with what he is going through and I just hope the lads get behind him. The staff will look after him in what is hopefully a speedy recovery.

“He has had a couple of injuries but has come back stronger. He has been in this situation before and we will do everything right, rally around him and make sure he is happy as he recovers.”