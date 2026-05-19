Salford Red Devils appoint permanent head coach and player assistant coach

SALFORD have appointed Dave Hewitt as permanent head coach with Brad Dwyer as player assistant coach.

Hewitt took over the Salford role on an interim boss earlier this year after the exit of Mike Grady.

But now the former halfback has landed the job on a permanent basis until the end of the 2026 Championship campaign.

Upon being appointed, Hewitt said: “It is a massive honour for myself to take the head coach role for the rest of this year. It gets me excited for what this season holds.

“It is a massive privilege that the club, the directors and Ryan (Brierley, Salford CEO) have asked me to take over for the rest of the season.

“Brad has been a breath of fresh air, since he has come into the coaching setup, in terms of his coaching style and setup. He is pretty relentless and ruthless, and has a very similar approach to me.”

Meanwhile, Dwyer has been appointed as assistant coach after a spell on loan with Castleford Tigers in Super League.

Dwyer said: “This is something that I have been doing for a while now. It is one of the main reasons why I am still here, I am pretty lucky to have a foot in a coaching role whilst still playing.

“It has been tough, difficult and new, but it is something that I have loved doing.

“It’s been great since Dave has come in and we have seen an improvement, I wanted to be part of a competitive team and I think we can do that.”