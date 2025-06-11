Oldham’s positive response fires optimism

OLDHAM hooker Bailey Aldridge believes the Roughyeds’ response to their 1895 Cup semi-final heartbreak bodes well as Sean Long’s side target a play-off berth in their first season back in the Championship since 2021.

Last year’s League One top dogs were aiming to claim the club’s first-ever Wembley appearance, but were beaten 40-14 by Featherstone at Boundary Park last month.

The Rugby League team were given a glimpse of what might have been when groundshare partners Oldham Athletic then went to the iconic London venue for the National League play-off final.

Backed by more than 20,000 travelling fans, the Latics regained the Football League berth they lost in 2022 by beating Southend United 3-2 after extra time.

As that game was going on, the Roughyeds were on their way to a 54-4 victory at Hunslet, making it two wins on the spin after the 34-10 home success against Halifax and putting them third in the table.

And Aldridge, 21, who joined Oldham ahead of last season after coming through the Leeds development system, says those two performances spoke volumes about the mindset of a team that, with the blank weekend due to finals day being followed by a forthcoming bye round, have the chance to rest and reset.

“We were really disappointed by that defeat to Featherstone,” he said.

“But afterwards, Longy spoke to us about making sure we had a really solid two-week block before going into this break.

“He was really clear about being professional, making sure we did the basics really well, and knocking the two games off with wins, and we’ve managed to do that.”

Oldham are next in action away to current leaders Toulouse on Saturday week, June 21, and Aldridge added: “It’s a tough game because they are going really well.

“But we’re well placed ourselves, and these are the type of tests we want as we look to have a really big second half of the season.”