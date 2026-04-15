Olly Ashall-Bott an asset for Super League, says Toulouse Olympique boss Sylvain Houles

SYLVAIN HOULES has hailed star fullback Olly Ashall-Bott and believes he is an asset for Super League.

Ashall-Bott joined the French side during the 2022 season, and he has since gone on to register 49 tries in 79 appearances.

The 28-year-old had made 34 appearances for six different sides before making the move to France, but Ashall-Bott has found a home at the Stade Ernest Wallon and his coach is delighted that he is settled into the French lifestyle.

The fullback has crossed the try line five times in seven games for Toulouse so far during the 2026 campaign, and has won numerous plaudits for the way in which he has settled back into life in Super League.

After the opening seven league games, Ashall-Bott sits sixth in the metres chart with 926 and second in the tackle busts with 54 as Toulouse occupy tenth spot with two wins.

He currently sits in second place in the Albert Goldthorpe Medal table with nine points.

And it’s fair to say that head coach Houles has been happy with how Ashall-Bott, who is out of contract at the end of the 2026 season, has started in Toulouse’s first campaign back in the top flight since 2022.

“He is a great player and he is a great person. We really like him,” Houles said.

“This is his fifth season with us and I feel like he is at the right age now where he has matured.

“He is an exciting player to watch and I think he belongs to Super League.

“Hopefully he will continue to have many more good games in the top division because he is a joy to watch and coach.”