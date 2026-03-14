Penrith Panthers too hot for Cronulla Sharks in Bathurst

PENRITH PANTHERS 26 CRONULLA SHARKS 6

Carrington Park, Bathurst, Saturday

NATHAN CLEARY led Penrith to a professional victory over Cronulla at Carrington Park in Bathurst.

The Panthers struck three times in the five minutes either side of half-time — including two to winger Thomas Jenkins — to establish a commanding lead the Sharks never seriously threatened.

Cleary treated the crowd in regional New South Wales to a signature performance featuring a pivotal try on the stroke of half-time and five goals.

Penrith’s ruthless dismantling of a fellow regular finalist cements their credentials as one of the competition’s front-runners again in 2026.

On the end of a Cleary 40/20, Brian To’o claimed the first try in the right corner thanks to a nice Dylan Edwards pass.

The Sharks held the Panthers at bay until five minutes before the break, when some razzle-dazzle sent Jenkins in for his first.

The quick-thinking Cleary then caught Cronulla’s defence napping, sprinting on to a Luke Garner pass to extend the lead to 18 at the break.

Jenkins completed his brace four minutes into the second half, with an athletic put-down inches from the corner post.

As the clock approached the hour mark, Sione Katoa finally got the Sharks on the board.

But a late Cleary penalty goal following an escort penalty were the only other points and Penrith cruised home.

PANTHERS: 1 Dylan Edwards, 2 Thomas Jenkins, 3 Paul Alamoti, 4 Casey McLean, 5 Brian To’o, 6 Blaize Talagi, 7 Nathan Cleary, 8 Moses Leota, 9 Mitch Kenny, 10 Lindsay Smith, 11 Isaiah Papali’i, 12 Luke Garner, 13 Isaah Yeo. Subs: 14 Jack Cogger, 15 Billy Phillips, 16 Scott Sorensen, 17 Kalani Going, 18 Izack Tago (not used), 19 Freddy Lussick (not used)

Tries: To’o (7), Jenkins (35, 44), Cleary (39); Goals: Cleary 5/5

SHARKS: 1 Will Kennedy, 2 Sione Katoa, 3 Jesse Ramien, 4 KL Iro, 5 Samuel Stonestreet, 6 Braydon Trindall, 7 Nicho Hynes, 8 Addin Fonua-Blake, 9 Blayke Brailey, 10 Thomas Hazelton, 11 Briton Nikora, 12 Billy Burns, 13 Jesse Colquhoun. Subs: 14 Siosifa Talakai, 15 Toby Rudolf, 16 Oregon Kaufusi, 17 Braden Uele (not used), 18 Hohepa Puru, 19 Chris Vea’ila (not used)

Tries: Katoa (58); Goals: Hynes 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0; 24-0, 24-6, 26-6

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match: Panthers: Nathan Cleary; Sharks: Briton Nikora

Penalty count: 5-3; Half-time: 18-0; Referee: Ashley Klein; Attendance: TBC