Leeds Rhinos ‘too casual’ says disappointed Brad Arthur

BRAD ARTHUR accused his Leeds Rhinos side of being “too casual” in their Challenge Cup elimination at the hands of Wakefield Trinity.

Despite coming into the fourth-round clash as one Super League’s form sides, Leeds were beaten 24-14.

“It’s not where we want to be. We made some poor choices tonight around intensity,” said coach Arthur.

“We don’t want to make excuses like Vegas, it just is what it is. We were beaten out of the blocks.

“I don’t know how we found our way into the lead, and then we were too casual and before half-time we allowed a soft try (by Oliver Pratt from a kick).

“That (try) was a reflection of our intent all night. We were too casual, thinking that it’s just going to happen.

“We know that’s not what this team is about and what we’ve showed, that’s a poor reflection on us.

“We’ve got to get in, be honest. It’ll hurt because we’re out of the competition.”

Youngster George Brown, again standing in for Brodie Croft, came off early in the second half with a knee problem.

“They are just checking his ligament on the outside,” explained Arthur.

“I think it’s stable but he’ll probably need to have a scan.”