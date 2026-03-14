Sualauvi Faalogo stars in Melbourne Storm’s late show at St George Illawarra Dragons

ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS 20 MELBOURNE STORM 46

TOM SMITH, WIN Stadium, Saturday

SUALAUVI FAALAGO grabbed a second-half hat-trick as the Storm blew away the Dragons late in Wollongong.

St George Illawarra stunned Melbourne the last two times these sides met and led 14-12 deep in the first half until a late lapse let Harry Grant in before half-time, then Faalogo ran riot after the restart.

With Ryan Papenhuyzen departing the Storm, Faalogo has been promoted to the starting line-up – and live-wire performances like this will cement the purple number-one jumper in his possession.

An illegal strip by Jaydn Su’A gave Nick Meaney the opening two points before Faalogo supplied Will Warbrick in the right corner and Jack Howarth touched down a mishandled Jahrome Hughes bomb.

Christian Tuipulotu and Valentine Holmes struck back for the Saints, and the Wollongong faithful erupted when Clint Gutherson dived over and Holmes converted to thrust the Dragons in front.

But a pair of penalties piggybacked the Storm back into it before the break, inviting Grant to dart over with mere seconds on the clock.

Holmes’ second off a beautiful Daniel Atkinson pass got the hosts back in front – but the remainder was all purple.

Faalogo found three solo four-pointers inside twelve minutes thanks to his searing pace, the fast-footed Hughes got in on the act and Moses Leo put the finishing touches on the scoreline in the 80th minute.

DRAGONS: 1 Clint Gutherson, 2 Christian Tuipulotu, 3 Moses Suli, 4 Valentine Holmes, 5 Setu Tu, 6 Kyle Flanagan, 7 Daniel Atkinson, 8 Emre Guler, 9 Damien Cook, 10 Toby Couchman, 11 Luciano Leilua, 12 Jaydn Su’A, 14 Hame Sele. Subs: 13 Hamish Stewart, 15 Josh Kerr, 16 Blake Lawrie (not used), 17 Ryan Couchman, 18 Lykhan King-Togia (not used), 21 Mathew Feagai

Tries: Tuipulotu (20), Holmes (29, 51), Gutherson (36); Goals: Holmes 2/4

STORM: 1 Sualauvi Faalogo, 2 Will Warbrick, 3 Jack Howarth, 4 Moses Leo, 5 Nick Meaney, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Jahrome Hughes, 8 Stefano Utoikamanu, 9 Harry Grant, 10 Josh King, 11 Joe Chan, 12 Ativalu Lisati, 13 Tui Kamikamica. Subs: 14 Tyran Wishart, 15 Cooper Clarke, 16 Jack Hetherington, 17 Davvy Moale (not used), 19 Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown (not used), 20 Angus Hinchey

Tries: Warbrick (13), Howarth (16), Grant (40), Faalogo (63, 66, 75), Hughes (70), Leo (80); Goals: Meaney 7/9

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-2, 0-8, 0-12, 4-12, 8-12, 14-12, 14-18; 20-18, 20-24, 20-28, 20-34, 20-40, 20-46

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Dragons: Ryan Couchman; Storm: Sualauvi Faalogo

Penalty count: 2-4; Half-time: 14-18; Referee: Gerard Sutton; Attendance: 11,511