Parramatta Eels consign Manly Sea Eagles to hefty defeat

PARRAMATTA EELS 30 MANLY SEA EAGLES 10

CALLUM WALKER, CommBank Stadium, Friday

A SECOND-HALF onslaught from Parramatta consigned the Sea Eagles to a surprisingly hefty defeat as Dean Hawkins enjoyed a stellar display at halfback.

There was no sign of the 20-point margin of victory in the first half, with a Lehi Hopoate double being cancelled out by Jordan Samrani and Joash Papalii efforts – the latter coming on debut for the Eels man.

With the score locked at ten apiece, it was up to Hawkins – who was already having the game of his life – to pick out a delightful pass that sent Jack Williams through a gap as half-time loomed. Sean Russell made it 16-10 at the break.

But there was little the Sea Eagles could throw at Parramatta to stop the second-half turning of the screw, with Isaiah Iongi grabbing a deserved four-pointer immediately after the resumption, slipping past the flailing Luke Brooks.

And to make matters worse for the visitors, J’maine Hopgood took advantage of a lucky ricochet and a perfectly-timed offload from Iongi to force his way over under the posts.

Russell converted both and added a penalty on the hour to stretch the Eels’ lead to four scores – and that proved more than enough for the hosts to coast to victory.

EELS: 1 Isaiah Iongi, 2 Sean Russell, 3 Will Penisini, 4 Jordan Samrani, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 Dylan Brown, 7 Dean Hawkins, 8 Jack Williams, 9 Ryley Smith, 10 Junior Paulo, 12 Kitione Kautoga, 15 Luca Moretti, 13 J’maine Hopgood. Subs (all used): 11 Kelma Tuilagi, 14 Dylan Walker, 16 Ryan Matterson, 18 Joash Papalii

Tries: Samrani (23), Papalii (25), Williams (37), Iongi (47), Hopgood (61); Goals: Russell 5/6

SEA EAGLES: 1 Tom Trbojevic, 2 Jason Saab, 3 Tolutau Koula, 4 Reuben Garrick, 5 Lehi Hopoate, 6 Luke Brooks, 7 Jake Arthur, 8 Ethan Bullemor, 9 Jake Simpkin, 10 Siosiua Taukeiaho, 11 Haumole Olakau’atu, 15 Corey Waddell, 13 Jazz Tevaga. Subs (all used): 14 Lachlan Croker, 16 Nathan Brown, 17 Matt Lodge, 22 Caleb Navale

Tries: Hopoate (9, 29); Goals: Garrick 1/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 4-4, 10-4, 10-10, 16-10; 22-10, 28-10, 30-10

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Eels: Dean Hawkins; Sea Eagles: Jazz Tevaga

Penalty count: 6-5; Half-time: 16-10; Referee: Liam Kennedy; Attendance: 13,425