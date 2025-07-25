Parramatta Eels stun Brisbane Broncos

BRISBANE BRONCOS 20 PARRAMATTA EELS 22

CALLUM WALKER, Suncorp Stadium, Friday

IT could hardly have been more dramatic as Brisbane were denied a last-gasp win over Parramatta in front of almost 40,000 people.

Reece Walsh thought he had scored in the dying embers, but the Broncos’ fullback was offside as the Eels held on to stun their play-off chasing opponents.

Both Zac Lomax and Adam Reynolds traded penalties early on before Sean Russell caught a Mitchell Moses bomb and chipped ahead for a scintillating score around the midway point in the first half.

Back came the hosts, though, and after Reynolds had intercepted to run 60 metres for Brisbane’s first try, Kobe Hetherington got on the end of a wonderful Walsh break to send the Broncos into a 14-8 lead.

The Eels did have the final word before the break, Zac Lomax finishing well – and he dotted down for a double immediately following the resumption for an 18-14 lead.

Billy Walters’ effort on the hour, after Walsh had made yet another break, and Reynolds’ conversion saw Brisbane retake the lead at 20-18.

But Josh Addo-Carr’s flying finish made it Parramatta’s to lose going into the final stages – and they would have done had Walsh not been offside from a Gehamat Shibasaki kick with seconds remaining.

BRONCOS: 1 Reece Walsh, 2 Josiah Karapani, 3 Kotoni Staggs, 4 Gehamat Shibasaki, 5 Jesse Arthars, 6 Ezra Mam, 7 Adam Reynolds, 8 Xavier Willison, 9 Ben Hunt, 10 Payne Haas, 11 Brendan Piakura, 12 Jordan Riki, 13 Patrick Carrigan. Subs (all used): 14 Billy Walters, 15 Kobe Hetherington, 16 Corey Jensen, 17 Jack Gosiewski

Tries: Reynolds (24), Hetherington (33), Walters (59); Goals: Walsh 1/1, Reynolds 3/3

EELS: 1 Joash Papalii, 2 Zac Lomax, 3 Will Penisini, 4 Sean Russell, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 Dean Hawkins, 7 Mitchell Moses, 8 J’maine Hopgood, 9 Ryley Smith, 10 Junior Paulo, 11 Charlie Guymer, 12 Jack Williams, 13 Dylan Walker. Subs (all used): 14 Tallyn Da Silva, 15 Luca Moretti, 16 Matt Doorey, 17 Sam Tuivati

Tries: Russell (21), Lomax (37, 44), Addo-Carr (64); Goals: Lomax 3/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-2, 2-2, 2-8, 8-8, 14-8, 14-12; 14-18, 20-18, 20-22

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Broncos: Adam Reynolds; Eels: Zac Lomax

Penalty count: 5-7; Half-time: 14-12; Referee: Todd Smith; Attendance: 39,057