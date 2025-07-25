Huddersfield Giants boss admits to ‘open and honest conversations’ following dismal loss

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Luke Robinson has admitted to having “open and honest conversations” with his players following the dismal loss to Wakefield Trinity last weekend.

The Giants went down 46-10 to their West Yorkshire rivals which, after a close loss to Wigan Warriors the week before and a win over Castleford Tigers,

That left Huddersfield four points adrift of Castleford in the Super League table. And Robinson wants to make sure that his players are up the fight towards the business end of the season.

“There have been open and honest conversations,” Robinson revealed.

“The way we’ve been travelling in training and in games with the wins we’ve picked up and the narrow losses, that loss (to Wakefield) was a shock.

“Wakefield are a good side, they are doing really well so they are one of the top teams this year, but I thought we were well below where we have been and where we want to be.

“I want to make sure we are in the fight as Wakefield rolled us too easily.”

Robinson has called on his players to show pride in the Huddersfield shirt ahead of their clash against Hull FC on Saturday.

“It’s very easy to say you don’t have anything to play for but we need to find a reason to pull on that Huddersfield jersey,” he said.

“You’re playing for your teammates beside you and yourself, playing for individual honour and I will always say that.”