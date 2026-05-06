Bradford Bulls’ Super League debutant hailed by Kurt Haggerty

BRADFORD BULLS coach Kurt Haggerty hailed Jamie Gill following his top-flight debut in the recent 48-12 thrashing by Hull KR.

The 20-year-old Academy product made his first Bradford appearance in the final regular round of last season’s Championship, a victory over Featherstone Rovers, but had to wait patiently in the wings for an opportunity in Super League.

Gill has already made three appearances for Dewsbury Rams in 2026, adding to the 13 he made for Paul March’s side last season.

But given the Bulls’ burgeoning injury crisis, the forward was recalled from the FLAIR Stadium and named on the substitutes’ bench against Hull KR at Odsal. He retained the position for Saturday’s 38-14 defeat at Wigan.

Though Rovers ran riot in his debut, Gill was heralded by his coach Haggerty for the way in which he adapted to the highest level.

“We really celebrated it as a group with Jamie being a local lad playing at this level,” Haggerty said.

“It was a big day for Jamie and he played pretty well too. He did some impressive things during the game so I was really happy with how he performed.

“He was okay after it as well but it’s all about recovery now. He didn’t play long minutes so I like to think we’ve protected him enough.

“We looked after him the best we could.”