Paul Cooke identifies why Featherstone Rovers failed to win 1895 Cup

PAUL COOKE said there were “harsh lessons” for Featherstone Rovers to learn from their 1895 Cup final defeat to York Knights.

His team were downed 5-4 in golden-point extra-time after a tryless game at Wembley.

“I’m disappointed but, as I said to the players after the game, we need to be striving to get into these (types of) games and need to strive to get them right, instead of almost right or not right at all,” said Cooke.

“There were some really harsh lessons we learned and anyone who asks about drop-goals is going to get a hard time for it because we had ample chances.

“We made enough of the game in the second half with some clean breaks and some big moments that we just didn’t capitalise on.

“Sometimes in rugby league you get what you deserve and for me we didn’t make enough of the big moments in the second half.

“Coming to Wembley is not about taking part, it’s about winning and finishing second is not good enough.

“We want to be involved in big games and when we are, we have to be better and win those games.

“I was proud defensively as we didn’t concede a try… but neither did they.

“We wanted to play on the end of the line but the weather wasn’t conducive to getting the ball to the winger.

“We came here with some plans but wanted to go away winners, not with gallant loser’s medals.”