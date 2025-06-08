‘We’ve laid something special down’: Denis Betts announces Wigan Warriors’ arrival

DENIS BETTS was a proud man after seeing his Wigan Warriors win their first Women’s Challenge Cup title.

And he knows their emphatic 42-6 victory over defending champions St Helens can be the start of something new for the team.

“I am just really proud of the group and the challenges we have been through since we started out together last year,” said Betts.

“Anyone could see that there were roots in place, there were some strong players, some real talent already here. It just needed pointing in the right direction, nurturing and developed.

“The girls understand that when they wear the badge they have their own identity, but we still sit under a banner that has expectations and those expectations are that you play in those finals and compete every single week, part of something that came before you.

“This club has such a great history, but a legacy is not something you put into, it’s something that’s given to you by those around you – all you have to do is fulfil your role within that.

“Today we showed as a team, and part of this organisation, that whatever happens in the women’s game in the future, these girls have laid something special down to show that there is a future for this sport and that this club is now at the front of that.”