Paul Crarey threatens changes at Barrow Raiders

BARROW RAIDERS coach Paul Crarey says he won’t be worried about making changes for Sunday’s home clash with Sheffield.

He felt his side fell well below their usual standard in the 30-12 loss to Featherstone in Cumbria, which left them sixth.

He expects props Tom Walker and Ryan Brown, who is on loan from Leigh, to be back in the frame, although outside back Curtis Teare must serve a two-match ban for dangerous contact.

“We didn’t complete well enough; we gave away penalties for dissent when we had the ball and we knocked on too much – things you can’t do at this level,” he said.

“We were competitive at times, but we broke the cycle too often. We know what standard you have to be at, but we were a long way off it and paid the price.

“Sheffield is a big game for us, and we won’t be afraid to make changes.”