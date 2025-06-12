Richard Horne calls for better game control from Doncaster

DONCASTER coach Richard Horne believes better game management can propel his side towards the play-off zone.

The Dons are ninth as the halfway point of the regular league season nears, a place below last year’s final position in what was the club’s first Championship campaign since 2015.

Having bolstered their squad over the close-season, Doncaster are desperate to continue their progression under Horne, who succeeded Gary Thornton in the hot seat eight years ago this Friday.

Inconsistency has been an issue this time around, with five league games won before a sixth defeat of the season at home to Bradford last time out.

Horne’s side twice led before finally succumbing 30-22, dashing hopes of a first win over the Odsal side since an 18-7 victory at Doncaster’s old Tattersfield ground on Easter Sunday 1973, when both sides were in the lower reaches of what was then a 30-strong single division.

“I’m really disappointed for the players, because the effort they put in deserved a more positive result,” said Horne.

“I think the match came down to small margins. We switched off in the middle a few times, and our last-tackle plays weren’t great, because we were gifting them field position and so putting ourselves under pressure.

“We got ourselves into a situation where we had a chance of winning, but rather than build pressure and pin Bradford back, we went for that knockout blow, which didn’t come off.

“We are playing better than earlier in the season, and we are coping better when trying to fix up issues which come up during matches, but we need to manage games better, and that’s what we’ll keep working on.”

Doncaster return to action at Batley on Sunday, and Horne added: “The blank weekend will give us a chance to freshen up, and we’ll be ready at what is never an easy place to visit.”