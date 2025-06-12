Toulouse Olympique organise eight-hour music festival around Championship game

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE are hoping to lead top-three rivals Oldham a merry dance when the two clash at Stade Ernest Wallon later this month.

The table-topping Olympians have organised an eight-hour music festival on the day of the match, Saturday, June 21, with live entertainment before and after the action on the pitch.

“This city is famous for its sporting success,” said a club spokesman.

“But it is also very musical and we are inviting the best talent to Stade Wallon to make the most of the first day of summer and our big game against Oldham.

“We want supporters to come to sing and dance and make this evening a unique moment, where sport and culture from two different countries meet to celebrate music and team spirit.

“We are doing all we can to introduce more people to Rugby League and this is one of many initiatives we will take.”

The Oldham game is the second of successive home fixtures for Toulouse following the visit of London Broncos this Sunday.

“The city clicks into gear this time of year and what better to have the capital city of England in town?” added the spokesman of the Broncos meeting.

“It’s always a big day when London visit. We look forward to welcoming our fellow big-city club.”