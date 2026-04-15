Paul Lakin sets timeline on Hull KR appointment as update on Willie Peters’ replacement given

HULL KR chief executive Paul Lakin has established May as the end point for a new head coach appointment for 2027 and beyond.

Willie Peters, the man who steered Rovers to an incredible quadruple in 2025 and 2026, will be exiting Craven Park with the culmination of this campaign.

Of course, replacing such an impactful head coach will take some doing, and current St George Illawarra Dragons assistant Michael Ennis is one name that has been linked to the vacancy.

Now Lakin, speaking to the BBC, has given an update on the search for a new number one and when an announcement will likely be made.

“I’d like to think it’s a really attractive job,” Lakin said.

“We’re looking for a coach who is going to back themselves, because taking over a club that’s just won four trophies – you can’t have an inferiority complex, that’s for sure.

“What we’ve been afforded is time – and that’s a luxury. We’re only in early April so we will take our time, but I think we should be making an announcement in May.

“I want to make it as soon as that, because I want to work with the coach in parallel to Willie for next year.”

Moving forward, recruitment will be at the forefront of the new head coach’s mind, and Lakin knows just how critical that will be to replicate the success enjoyed at Craven Park the past few years.

“Recruitment is absolutely critical. Some people don’t look at it seriously, but it forms the foundation for the club.

“You get that right and everything else is that little bit easier around the club. It’s big shoes to fill, clearly.

“But, as you’d expect, there is a lot of interest from the right calibre of people, so I’m looking forward to the process.”