Bradford Bulls boss Kurt Haggerty explains forward’s exit despite mounting injury

KURT HAGGERTY has explained that Ronan Michael’s exit from Bradford Bulls was down to the forward wanting more game time.

The 25-year-old joined the Bulls prior to the start of the 2025 Championship season, making 30 appearances and scoring two tries.

However, despite Bradford currently undergoing something of an injury crisis – with the likes of Phoenix Steinwede, Waqa Blake, and Luke Hooley all sidelined for months – Michael has been unable to force his way into the side.

Now Haggerty has revealed why the Irish international has been allowed to leave Odsal.

“We couldn’t guarantee Ronan game time at Super League level,” Haggerty said.

“We tried as hard as possible to get him out on loan to top Championshp side but we couldn’t do that.

“We had to release him so he could find that.

Haggerty did, however, have nothing but good words to say about Michael.

“I came into the club and Ronan was already here, he is a fantastic young man.

“He understands the situation, he is on his own journey and Bradford wish him nothing but the best.”