Ryan Carr backs Daejarn Asi and Tom Weaver following tough Castleford Tigers start

RYAN CARR insists he has no problem with his current halfback partnership despite Castleford Tigers’ attack misfiring in 2026 so far.

Daejarn Asi and new signing Tom Weaver were handed the number 6 and 7 shirt respectively before a ball had been kicked this season.

However, with the Tigers scoring the second least amount of points in Super League, their attack has come in for some criticism.

But, Carr still has complete trust in Asi and Weaver.

“I’m happy with them, they have showed some really good glimpses,” Carr said.

“We are generating a lot of chances. It is finishing those chances that has been a concern for me.

“That’s something we have addressed. The halves have been doing a good job in creating, it’s just about executing.”

Carr was asked about former Gold Coast Titans halfback Weaver, and the Castleford boss praised him for the start he has made at The Jungle.

“I’m really happy with his progress, I think he’s grabbed the team and really tried to make it his own which we wanted him to do.

“He is playing some really confident, attacking-style rugby which I am really pleased about. I want to see him grow and get more confident and believe in himself as much as we believe in him.

“We will see the best version of him week in, week out which is good.”

The Tigers do have youngster Jenson Windley waiting in the wings for an opportunity, but Carr wants the 19-year-old to be more consistent in training.

“Jenson has been on loan at Salford but we called him back in to be part of our squad.

“We are challenging Jenson to be consistent with his training but he is not too far away.”