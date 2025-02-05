Super League rival boss reveals interest in Wigan Warriors prop Liam Byrne

WARRINGTON WOLVES head coach Sam Burgess has revealed his interest in Wigan Warriors prop Liam Byrne.

Last month, the Warrington Guardian reported that Byrne had signed for the Wolves for the 2026 Super League season and beyond after becoming a key figure in Wigan’s recent success in league and cup.

Burgess was present at the Super League launch at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena yesterday and was asked about the potential signing – and he did little to extinguish the rumour flames.

“I like Liam, I think he offers a lot,” Burgess said. “It’s the nature of the beast, at this time of year everyone becomes available so you have to be in the market.

“I like him as a player and I think he has a lot to offer so I’d be lying if I said we’ve not looked at him.

“He’s got a lot going for him. I don’t want to put much pressure on him and the situation, but he’s done everything in the game.

“We see that he’s already done a great deal in his young career and I think he has a lot of potential left in him. He’s obviously a quality player and we’re always interested in those.”

The 25-year-old behemoth has made over 100 appearances for Wigan since debuting for his boyhood club back in 2017, with seven international caps for Ireland also.