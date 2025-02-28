Wakefield Trinity secure huge Super League signing coup in shape of NRL and Brisbane Broncos star Tyson Smoothy

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have secured the signing of former NRL Grand Finalist Tyson Smoothy for the 2026 season.

The hooker will join on a three-year deal from NRL side Brisbane Broncos.

Smoothy played in the 2023 NRL Grand Final for the Broncos coming off the bench in a losing effort against Penrith Panthers.

Over the past two seasons, Smoothy has been a regular in the Broncos side totalling 31 games with the 25-year-old signing a deal with Trinity until the end of the 2028 Super League season.

Smoothy said: “My young family and I are really excited to begin a new chapter with Wakefield Trinity next season – we’ve heard great things about the club, and the fans in the English Super League.

“I have loved my time with the Broncos here in Australia, and still have a big year ahead, but we’re looking forward to heading over at the end of the year.

“In the meantime, we’ll be watching closely from afar.”

Trinity’s Recruitment Manager, Ste Mills said: “Managing to get Tyson’s signature is a huge coup for Wakefield Trinity, signing a regular NRL player who’s coming into his prime shows you where the club is heading and how everyone is buying into a common goal.

“Tyson’s big game experience & leadership will be a huge addition to our already strong squad & be a valuable asset.

Tyson has fully bought into what we are doing here and we feel bringing in someone of Tyson’s calibre will help us take the club to another level.

“We will continue to work behind the scenes to keep progressing the squad and to keep making the Wakefield Trinity supporters proud of this team and club.”