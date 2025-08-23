Paul Rowley hails new Salford Red Devils faces for commitment

PAUL ROWLEY hailed the attitude of every player putting on a Salford Red Devils shirt during the club’s crisis.

Salford handed debuts to six loan players in a highly creditable 38-6 defeat at Leigh Leopards.

Coach Rowley said: “There’s new players in every week, so it’s the same again. Rowan Milnes was the one we met on the bus today.

“The new lads coming in, they just have a lot of pride in their own performance and together they find some common ground with the rest of the boys.

“They’re their harshest critic and that’s all we can ask for as coaches, that we can facilitate their journey, whatever that may be.

“We understand that they’re not going to come in and be kissing the badge and pledging their allegiance to Salford for the rest of their life or having a tattoo.

“However, we ask for commitment and some connectivity and we ask that the fundamentals of the game don’t change – it doesn’t matter who you’ve got at the side of you.

“So we try and stay away from too many deep chats about structures and shape and just ask them to hold themselves in high regard and to account really.

“I guess it’s a reflection of rugby league players in general that we’ve not had a person come in and not do that, so I can’t speak highly enough of everybody.”

Their hosts eventually pulled away after leading only 12-6 at half-time and Rowley added: “We understood the messaging that Leigh would be getting and we were expecting what they did, but expecting something and stopping something against an exceptional team like Leigh are two different things.

“We knew they’d play very direct, which they did. They got the reward on the back of it.”