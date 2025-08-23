John Cartwright’s Hull FC ‘admiration’ and feared season-ending injury

HULL FC coach John Cartwright was disappointed following their 16-10 defeat at St Helens, having felt his side did enough to win.

“We were confident going into the game, at half-time, and with ten minutes to go,” he said.

“When you play with that much courage, sometimes you deserve a bit of luck but it just wasn’t with us tonight.

“I have nothing but admiration for them – they deserved to win but sometimes you don’t get what you deserve.”

The boss’ son, back-rower Jed Cartwright, came off in the opening few minutes of the game.

John Cartwright said: “It doesn’t look good. If it is a pec, it will be season-ending.”