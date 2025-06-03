Paul Vaughan breaks silence on Warrington Wolves future

PAUL VAUGHAN has admitted that he is yet to sign a new deal at Warrington Wolves.

The rampaging Australian has been one of Warrington’s most consistent forwards since making the move ahead of the 2023 Super League season.

In fact, Vaughan signed a new deal just months into the 2023 campaign after impressing so much, but that deal runs out at the end of the current season.

Since then, League Express has linked the 34-year-old with a move to Castleford Tigers, with new owner Martin Jepson determined to splash the cash to build a new dynasty at The Jungle.

Most recently, All Out Rugby League reported that Vaughan was set to sign a new deal with Warrington, whilst head coach Sam Burgess previously spoke of his desire to keep the ex-NRL enforcer.

Now Vaughan himself has had his own say on his future: “I haven’t signed it (a new contract),” the 34-year-old said on Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast.

“We’re working through a couple of things. Myself and my family are looking to see what’s about.

“I haven’t signed a contract, but there could be a contract on the table, I’m just yet to sign it, that’s all.

“I’ve got to read through the contract.”