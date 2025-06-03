Huddersfield Giants star returns home on compassionate leave

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS star Jacob Gagai has returned home to Australia on compassionate leave following an illness in his family.

Gagai was named in the Giants’ 21-man squad to take on Leigh Leopards last night, but he did not feature in Luke Robinson’s 17-man team.

There were a number of question marks raised as to why that was, but Robinson confirmed that Gagai had gone back to Australia after receiving bad news about a family member.

“Jacob Gagai is at home in Australia. He’s very close to his family. He got a phone call saying she’s not in a good way,” Robinson said following Huddersfield’s 28-24 loss to Leigh.

“He was on the phone inconsolable. We are a very family-first club.”

The 29-year-old has so far scored four tries in 12 appearances after joining the Giants ahead of the 2025 Super League season.