Paul Wellens accepts “full responsibility” for St Helens ill-discipline as he admits to having “strong conversations”

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has accepted “full responsibility” for Saints’ ill-discipline following the suspension handed to star forward Morgan Knowles.

Knowles was sent off in Saints’ win over Halifax Panthers on Friday night, with the forward being slapped with a two-match ban in response by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel.

That ban, however, has not been a rare occurrence for the Merseyside club so far in 2023 with the likes of Matty Lees, Konrad Hurrell and Curtis Sironen all being suspended in recent weeks and months.

However, Wellens believes that now his strong message has been heard.

“It’s frustrating because you want your best players out on the field as much as possible. We have put ourselves in a difficult situation too many times already this year,” Wellens said.

“What I need to do is accept full responsibility, maybe I haven’t been strong enough to get the message across about what is and isn’t expected as a Saints player. I take full responsibility for that.

“After having strong conversations with the playing group, the group now fully knows what we expect of them.

“It’s finding where the line is which is where I will take responsibility. I don’t feel I’ve been strong enough about identifying what is and isn’t acceptable.”

Wellens also wants his players to now take responsibility for their actions.

“What I have got there is a very honest group of players, you don’t achieve what we have in recent years without that.

“What I have to do is really nail the detail in what is expected of players in certain situations and how they handle those situations both collectively and individually. I feel like I have got that message across this week.

“What I want from here on in is to accept responsibility and play to a level you expect of a champion team.”