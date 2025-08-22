Huddersfield Giants star out for rest of season

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS halfback Matt Frawley has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

On-loan Leeds Rhinos man Frawley suffered an ankle injury in Huddersfield’s defeat to St Helens last Sunday and head coach Luke Robinson has confirmed the Australian requires surgery.

“There’s nothing we can do about it, it’s one of those things that happens in sport,” said Robinson.

“Unfortunately it’s another half that we’ve lost. Niall (Evalds), Tui (Lolohea), Cluney (Adam Clune) and now Frawls are all gone for the year.

“He’s done a really good job since he came in. He steadied the ship for us and gave us some good leadership and experience. It’s unfortunate for us and for him as a player.”

Frawley will be replaced for Sunday’s home fixture against Warrington Wolves by Oliver Russell, who has returned to the Giants on loan from Wakefield Trinity.

Robinson said: “I’m close to Olly, he came through the academy with me (as coach).

“He was potentially going to go on loan to Salford but he reached out to me.

“We could have thrown a couple of academy lads in. I love promoting young kids but you’ve also got to be very conscious about how many games they play and who they’re playing with.

“We’ve an inexperienced spine at the moment so you don’t want them to come in and have a poor game or get exposed.

“I thought it would be good to get someone of Olly Russell’s experience in with the group. I’m looking forward to seeing him back in that shirt.”

Russell won’t be available the following Saturday against his parent club, however, and with Robinson ruling out any further signings that will mean a likely debut for academy halfback Marshall Land.

“Hopefully he’ll be a good player of the future. He’s someone we’ll bring into the first-team squad next year,” said Robinson.

“He’s started training a bit with us and he’ll probably get a run-out in the next few weeks.”