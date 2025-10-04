Paul Wellens hits back at St Helens critics and sends message to players

PAUL WELLENS has urged his St Helens team to “create more special memories” in the play-offs.

Saints progressed to the Super League semi-finals with a last-gasp Shane Wright try at Leeds Rhinos in last Saturday’s eliminator.

They are back on the road to face League Leaders’ Shield winners Hull KR for a place in the Grand Final against Wigan Warriors today (Saturday).

“I spoke to the players after the game and said it was important to enjoy the victory,” said coach Wellens.

“But I also stressed that when we return on Monday we have the mindset to find the necessary improvements, looking ahead to the Hull KR game.

“To the players’ credit they’ve done exactly that. There’s been a lot of media attention on how the game finished, which is great, but we need to now move on and hopefully create some more special memories.”

While one of those areas for improvement is in attack, Wellens hit back at the criticism that part of their game has come under.

“The spotlight gets put on our attack probably more than any other team for some reason,” he said.

“I’m not quite sure why that is because we scored the third-most tries in the competition.

“What I will say is we are working on our attack, like we would do most weeks. We want to sharpen the tools there and a bit more creative where we can.

“But when all is said and done we scored three tries (last week) and they (Leeds) scored two.”