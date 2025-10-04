Slovakia Rugby League make call for volunteers

THE Slovakia Rugby League has issued a clarion call for more volunteers.

President Charles Cimetiere hopes to attract individuals or organisations who can help further establish and grow the operations of the national federation.

Founded in 2020, the Slovakia RL gained observer status at the International Rugby League in 2023.

Cimetiere said: “I am looking for support from anywhere in the world, from online knowledge exchanges, sponsorship, to donation of equipment. Any kind of support, in fact, which could help us further progress.”

Cimetiere can be contacted via email charles.rkb@outlook.com