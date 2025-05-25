Paul Wellens impressed by Tristan Sailor’s wing move

PAUL WELLENS hailed Tristan Sailor’s willingness to take on the wing position after an impressive two-try display in St Helens’ win at Huddersfield Giants.

Sailor scored twice in the first ten minutes and also set up one of Jack Welsby’s three tries as Saints backed up a 40-0 win over Catalans Dragons with Friday’s 46-4 success.

They now go into an intriguing showdown at leaders Hull KR this Friday full of confidence and with pressure somewhat eased on both coach Wellens and star signing Sailor.

After coming in for some criticism in the early stages of the season, former Brisbane Broncos man Sailor has shifted from halfback to fullback and now wing while Kyle Feldt is out injured.

“Tristan is playing with a smile on his face, free of a lot of the pressure that he was probably under a few weeks ago,” said Wellens.

“Give him half a yard and he’s in, similar to Lewis (Murphy) on the other flank. Generally if he gets an opportunity he finishes it.

“I’ve got to pay Tristan a huge amount of credit because wing is not his preferred position and he probably didn’t envisage coming here to play on the wing, but I’ve asked him to do a job there and approach it in a certain fashion and he’s done exactly that.

“Like any rugby player, he enjoys scoring tries, but even more so he is enjoying his Rugby League.”