Barrow Raiders re-sign Castleford Tigers prop on loan

BARROW RAIDERS have former prop Ramon Silva back in harness – at least until Sunday’s home showdown with Featherstone.

The Brazilian-born 23-year-old, who originally joined the Cumbrian club from Wigan ahead of last season, was transferred to Castleford in March.

He has so far been unable to break into the Tigers team, and was loaned back to Barrow for Saturday’s 28-12 defeat by Toulouse in France.

Silva, originally from Sao Paulo, started out at London Broncos, and while he didn’t play for Wigan’s first team, spent time at Widnes, North Wales Crusaders, back at the Broncos and Toulouse.

He made 24 appearances in his first Barrow stint, two of those this year before taking up a full-time deal at Castleford which runs to next season.

At the time the Super League club said the aim was to “further his development alongside wider development players” with a view to eventually playing in the first team.

Barrow coach Paul Crarey said: “We are delighted to have Ramon back with us on a short-term loan.

“He is a model professional with a fantastic attitude. He was wanted by numerous clubs in the Championship but wanted to come back with us and stuck to his word.

“I’d like to thank (director of rugby) Andy Gaffney and (chairman) Steve Neale for getting the deal over the line, and his agent Kevin Brown and Chris Chester (Castleford’s director of rugby) for sanctioning the move.”