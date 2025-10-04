Paul Wellens on play-off defeat and his St Helens future

PAUL WELLENS expects a decision on his St Helens future soon after their season ended with a play-off semi-final defeat at Hull KR.

The head coach is out of contract at Saints and said of his situation: “It got to a point where everyone was pretty set on getting to end of season.

“There’s a lot of emotion surrounding tonight, so we’ll let the dust settle.

“Naturally the club have to make a decision on what they want for the future. Those discussions I’m sure will take place sooner rather than later.

“I don’t want the emphasis today to be on me. I’m comfortable with whatever happens regarding my future.”

On Saints’ 20-12 defeat, Wellens said: “In the first half we were under immense pressure and struggled to get out of our own half.

“We conceded a couple of tries, one while being down to 12 men, and that period hurt us but at the same time I thought we responded well in the second half.

“The real frustration coming away from the game is that for the first 40 minutes they had a stranglehold and didn’t let go. In the second half we had a stranglehold on them and let go.

“We were big contributors to our own downfall in that period. if you do that on a night like this against opposition like his you will be punished.

“When we scored to make it 12-6 you could sense some tension and nervousness, and it was our responsibility to capitalise on that but we released that pressure.

“That could easily have blown away but we were resolute at times in the first half, which gave us the chance to go at the game in the second half.”