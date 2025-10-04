Hull KR ‘found a way’ says Willie Peters as injury concerns addressed

WILLIE PETERS reflected on a game of two halves as Hull KR “found a way” to return to the Grand Final.

After dominating the first half and earning a 12-0 lead against St Helens, the Robins endured a more chaotic second period to emerge 20-12 victors.

“I was happy with the first half,” said Peters.

“I was really happy with the way we suffocated the opposition, and we should probably have been up more at half-time.

“In the second half there were some moments in there that we would love to have again. We put ourselves under pressure, but I’m really happy we found a way to win that game.

“We knew they (St Helens) would keep coming. Paul Wellens is doing a great job with them, they’re never beaten.

“They opened up and played a bit more (in the second half) but there were a couple of moments from us that were uncharacteristic.”

Fullback Arthur Mourgue was withdrawn in the second half with a complaint.

Peters played down the issue but said: “We will need to see how he is.”

And on hooker Micky McIlorum, who played no part as he attempts to recover from injury in time to help Hull KR win the title, Peters said: “We gave him until this morning to play.

“He was close but I was told he wasn’t right. We’ll see how he is next week. I want him to go out the right way (into retirement), playing a Grand Final.”